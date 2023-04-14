Miami Weather: Afternoon storms could produce heavy downpours over parts of Broward

MIAMI - Friday got off to a sunny and mostly dry start. However, scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening and they could produce heavy downpours over parts of Broward.

Friday's high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Saturday will be drier with lower rain chances and more sunshine. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s. Sunday the rain chance rises again due to a weak frontal boundary and an increase in moisture. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

The rain chance stays high through Monday. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, the rain chance will go down and we stay warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.