NEXT Weather: Afternoon heat with scattered storms

MIAMI - It was a very warm, dry start to Friday with temperatures in the low 80s in Broward and Miami-Dade, and in the mid to upper 80s across the Keys.

Highs soar to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s this afternoon when you factor in the high humidity.

With the heating of the day and plenty of moisture, scattered storms will develop and there could be some heavy downpours in spots.

Weekend outlook NEXT Weather

As we head into the weekend, a southeast breeze develops and the heaviest rain will likely be focused over the interior and west coast. But we will still see scattered storms Saturday and Sunday that could produce some heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, and lightning. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees.