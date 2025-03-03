Miami's US-1 ranked among Top 25 busiest corridors in the country, report says

Miami's US-1 ranks in the Top 25 busiest corridors in the country, report says

Miami's US-1 in the Top 25 busiest corridors in the country, report says

A new study confirms that South Florida is home to one of the busiest stretches of road in the nation.

Between stoplights and honking car horns, many drivers say navigating U.S. Route 1 in Coconut Grove can be a challenge. And nothing makes the congestion feel worse than looking up to see Metrorail trains gliding by every few minutes.

"It actually makes things simpler," said one Metrorail rider. "I can get to work… I work right off Bird and 99th."

CBS News Miami spoke to commuters at the Douglas Road Station who rely on Metrorail daily.

"Aside from the traffic, you actually get to see some of the sights out the window," one rider noted.

According to the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, southbound US-1 between I-95 and SW 42nd Street ranks as the 22nd busiest corridor in the country. The study reports that commuters lost an average of 53 hours in traffic along this stretch in 2023, with congestion peaking at 8 a.m.

"US-1 is always congested," said Tala Habash, a representative from Transit Alliance, a nonprofit advocating for improved public transit access across South Florida.

"You think you're going to get there faster by driving, but really, you're just adding to the traffic and stress," Habash said.

More Miami-Dade residents turning to public transit

Recent data shows more Miami-Dade residents are turning to public transit. Metrorail ridership increased by 11% in 2024, with some of the busiest stations located along the US-1 corridor, including Douglas Road, Dadeland North, and Dadeland South.

Habash believes ridership will continue to grow as transit options expand.

"That means extending the Metrorail along the SMART Plan to reach FIU, expanding down Flagler, and increasing service to northern areas like Wynwood," she said. "Improved connectivity and access make choosing transit a more seamless decision."