Miami Springs Little League coach arrested on child pornography charges

By John MacLauchlan

A Miami Springs volunteer Little League coach has been charged with possession of child pornography. 

Miami Spring Police said on Friday, Feb. 21, they received a cyber tip that linked an internet address to the download of child pornography. 

"Our Detective Bureau swiftly acted, leading them to a residence in Miami Springs connected to 37-year-old Adrian Cotera," police said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Police said Cotera, who had no prior criminal history, was arrested Friday, Feb. 28. He now faces 20 first-degree felony counts of possession of child pornography. According to Miami-Dade Corrections, Cotera was also charged with armed possession of a controlled substance.

Cotera confessed to the charges during questioning, according to police who said their investigation remains active and ongoing.

"We are aware of the arrest of Adrian Cotera and he is no longer a volunteer coach for Miami Springs Little League. We are very proud of the work the Miami Springs Police Department continues to do to keep our community safe," Fred Gonzalez, President of Miami Springs Little League, said in a statement. 

