Miami woman charged with murder after man's naked body found under hotel bed, warrant says

A 39-year-old Miami woman is facing multiple charges in connection with the 2024 murder of a man whose naked body was found underneath a hotel bed, an arrest warrant revealed.

Last week, Elizabeth Hernandez was charged with murder, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card in the death of 43-year-old Jason Durrell Anderson, according to Miami-Dade court records.

Affidavit reveals timeline in Miami Springs murder

The Miami Springs Police Department said that at about 7:50 p.m. on June 20, 2024, officers were called to the Holiday Inn-Miami International Airport, located at 1111 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, after a man was found naked and unresponsive under a hotel room bed.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, the victim, later identified as Anderson, was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned Anderson's body was found by a hotel maintenance employee who was in the room to repair a telephone line, the arrest warrant states.

Hotel records confirmed Anderson checked into the room the previous day and was expected to check out on June 20.

Video footage shows suspect

Surveillance video provided by the hotel showed Anderson was with two other people on the property, who were later identified as Hernandez and another man, documents show.

On June 20, at about 1 a.m., Hernandez and the second man were seen on video leaving the hotel carrying several bags, including a white/clear plastic bag that possibly contained bed sheets and towels, the homicide investigation affidavit said.

The man was also seen wearing different clothing than when he entered the hotel, which may have been Anderson's clothes, according to police.

Evidence determined there were several blood drops on the hallway wall and bathroom door frame of Anderson's room, too, according to the arrest documents.

Money trail leads to Hernandez

Investigators said after Anderson was found dead, his debit card was used to make several purchases in the Miami-Dade area. The account, which had $6,000, was completely emptied by June 24, four days after his death.

A review of surveillance video showed Hernandez and the other man using the debit card, police said.

Court records show that Hernandez was taken into custody in July 2025 for grand theft of a vehicle. She was still in jail when she was charged in connection with Anderson's murder.

The warrant doesn't say if the second man is facing charges.