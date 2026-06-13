South Florida stays hot and humid, with rain chances throughout next week

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid day across South Florida. High humidity due to an influx of tropical moisture combined with real temperatures in the upper 80s will create feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Saturday will be mostly rain-free except for a few hours in the mid-afternoon. We'll see some pop-up showers in our western communities bordering The Everglades around 2 p.m. Those showers leave the metroplex within a couple of hours and we'll dry out into the evening hours.

It's a great day for the beach with low rip current risk. But be careful, we have an extreme UV Index.

We're expecting rain for the next 5 days, but like today, most of it will be in our Glades border communities.