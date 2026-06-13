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South Florida stays hot and humid, with rain chances throughout next week

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid day across South Florida. High humidity due to an influx of tropical moisture combined with real temperatures in the upper 80s will create feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s.    

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Saturday will be mostly rain-free except for a few hours in the mid-afternoon. We'll see some pop-up showers in our western communities bordering The Everglades around 2 p.m. Those showers leave the metroplex within a couple of hours and we'll dry out into the evening hours.     

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It's a great day for the beach with low rip current risk. But be careful, we have an extreme UV Index. 

We're expecting rain for the next 5 days, but like today, most of it will be in our Glades border communities. 

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