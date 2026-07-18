Some morning pop-up showers in South Florida Saturday morning, but mostly hot and humid

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida. We will see a few pop-up showers early in the morning and possibly in the early afternoon. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy.

CBS News Miami

Real temperatures will reach the low 90s. The humidity and that heat will push the "feels like" temperatures into the triple digits across the metroplex and the upper 90s in the Keys. We'll have elevated temperatures during the FIFA World Cup bronze medal match tonight.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The Mile Marker 40 wildfire in the Glades has doubled in size overnight. The smoke is causing driving issues on Hwy 27. Most of the smoke will stay in the Glades today and not impact the metroplex.

CBS News Miami

We're also tracking the Tropics all weekend. The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of a tropical development in the northern Gulf along the Florida panhandle coast over the next seven days. Here in South Florida, we'll see a normal week of normal rainy season conditions with pop-up scattered thunderstorms each day and temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

CBS News Miami