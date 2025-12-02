Miami police investigate shooting involving off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer

An investigation is underway in Miami after a shooting early Tuesday morning that involved an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, according to the City of Miami Police Department.

Miami police said they received a call about a suspicious person in the area of NE 7th Avenue and 71st Street around 5:47 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Soon after, police said they received several calls about shots being fired in the area.

Miami police said that one person has been detained, and officers are also speaking with an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who was involved.

Witnesses are also being interviewed by police.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.