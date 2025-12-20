Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after shooting victim strikes pedestrian while driving himself to hospital, police say

Hunter Geisel
Two people are hospitalized after a shooting victim allegedly struck a pedestrian while he was driving himself to the hospital late Friday night, City of Miami Police said.

Just before midnight, a shooting had occurred in the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and 38th Street.

According to police, investigators learned that a man who had been shot tried to take himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment when he struck the pedestrian while on his way to the hospital.

Police told CBS News Miami that both people are currently hospitalized.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

