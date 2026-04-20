Man shot multiple times in Miami Sunday night, officials say

An investigation is underway in Miami after a man was critically injured when he was shot multiple times on Sunday night.

Few details have been released, but officials said the incident took place in the area of Miami Court and Northeast 71st Street.

City of Miami Fire Rescue said that when crews arrived at the scene, they found a man, who was only identified as a man in his 40s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in "extremely critical condition."

Details about what led up to the shooting or if investigators are searching for anyone have not yet been released.