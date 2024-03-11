Miami Seaquarium operator to fight county's lease termination notice

MIAMI - The company that operates the Miami Seaquarium plans to deliver proof Monday that it did not violate the terms of its lease with the county.

Last week, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a letter to The Dolphin Company saying it must vacate the premises by April 21st citing numerous and significant violations of the leasing agreement.

On Monday, the last day to respond to the eviction notice, The Dolphin Company plans to show that certain defaults or violations did not occur during the period specified in the contract.

"Consequently, there are no grounds for lease termination, and the tenant will maintain possession and operation of the Miami Seaquarium for the remaining duration of the lease agreement, or until a court ruling dictates otherwise," the company said in a statement. "We are confident that upon receiving our response with proof of compliance, the landlord will honor the lease agreement and allow us to continue providing the best care to all species under our supervision, as we do in all other sister parks."

The dispute between Miami Seaquarium and the county follows years of controversy surrounding numerous maintenance violations and concern for the welfare of the animals.

Eduardo Albor, the CEO of The Dolphin Company, said if the county continues with the lease termination, he'll take the matter to court.