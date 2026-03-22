Miami rally and aid convoy support Cuban people amid power shortages and political unrest

Hector Rosario and his family took his dad's 1950s Oldsmobile from Naples to Hialeah.

"These cars are so important because this is a staple in Cuba. These type of cars. These antiques. When these Cubans come together it's a great way to show us commemorating what Cuba was and what Cuba could be," Rosario said.

His family wanted to join a caravan supporting the Cuban people, as the island is coping with frequent blackouts and power shortages. President Trump has warned that the island's power grid is on the verge of collapsing. Rosario wants the world to be aware of the struggles facing the Caribbean country.

"We need that recognition as well. If we don't have people behind it than nobody's gonna care," Rosario said.

The U.S. and Cuba have been in talks, but Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has stated that an agreement is far off.

"This is the closest it's even been to coming back and reforming the government so it's high hopes now," rosario said.

While people rallied, a convoy of aid is in Cuba. They flew down from Miami on Friday.

About 140 people loaded 6,300 pounds of medicine, medical supplies, and nonperishable food items onto a plane from Miami to Havana on Friday. They're now getting those supplies to the Cuban people. CBS News Miami spoke with them after they landed, and they reported experiencing a blackout at their hotel.

"We are fortunate enough that where we're staying, we have a backup generator, but that's not the case for a lot of people. They just have to deal with the situation at hand," said Claudio Rodriguez from Havana.

On Saturday, a rally was held at Lummus Park in Miami, where many Cubans expressed their desire to travel to Cuba and support their fellow countrymen.

While Cuba and the U.S. are still in talks, the country did release 51 prisoners.

President Trump has said he wants regime change. He said there could be a "friendly or unfriendly" takeover of Cuba coming.