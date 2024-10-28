South Florida's Puerto Rican community reacts to offensive remarks at NYC Trump rally

MIAMI - In South Florida, home to one of the largest Puerto Rican communities outside of New York, residents and local leaders are reacting strongly to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's recent comments at a Donald Trump rally.

During his warm-up set Sunday at Madison Square Garden, Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage," sparking outrage among many, including members of the Puerto Rican community.

The Trump campaign quickly distanced itself from Hinchcliffe, but many in South Florida are unconvinced.

Mari Guzman, a local Puerto Rican resident, expressed doubt about the campaign's disavowal, saying, "The Trump campaign must have known in advance what everyone was going to say on that stage."

At a Puerto Rican restaurant in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, the conversation at tables serving traditional dishes like mofongo and arroz con gandules centered on the controversial remarks.

"It's not only offensive to Puerto Ricans but to every Latino," said Susana Baxer, a Nuyorican who was particularly troubled that such remarks were made at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Local politicians were quick to respond. Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush called the comments "insulting" and suggested that anything said at a campaign event reflects on the candidate.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the joke as "unfunny and untrue," while Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar called for more respect, highlighting Puerto Rico's contributions to the U.S. military. Congressman Carlos Gimenez called Hinchcliffe's comments "classless and in poor taste."

As political leaders in Florida weigh in, many Puerto Ricans in the state, who are eligible to vote in U.S. elections, feel the impact of such rhetoric could influence their political choices. For them, the offensive remark is more than a joke, it's a reflection of the broader issues of respect and representation in the political arena.