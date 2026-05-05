Miami City Ballet's bold transformation connecting younger generation to ballet in new way

The visuals are stunning and unmistakably Miami. From the opulence of the Versace Mansion to the vibrant, graffiti-covered walls of Wynwood the Miami City Ballet is reimagined through the lens of filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz.

"The digital content is the Miami City Ballet's newest way of bringing its essence to different mediums, and I hope it's resonating with people not only in Miami but on an iPhone or phone anywhere," said Hurwitz.

It's ballet, but not as you might expect. Cinematic, immersive, and deeply connected to the energy of the city itself. Miami City Ballet dancer Anabel Katsnelson is in her first season with the company, and she was part of the first film, set against the colorful backdrop of Wynwood.

"It was fun and modern and edgy, and it really showed Miami and its vibrancy and the fusion of the graffiti and that Miami energy," Katsnelson said.

Hurwitz's latest film, released this month, is called Vamos to the Beach. A fun, fresh program that captures the ultimate Miami beach day. Sun, movement, music, and culture all brought to life through dance and in a true reflection of the city.

Everyday Miamians were part of the shoot, blurring the line between performer and audience, and making ballet feel more accessible than ever.

"A ballet company in 2026 is a lot of different things, it's not just performances at the Arsht Center or at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, they are doing pop up performances around the city, for free for local communities," said Hurwitz.

Miami City Ballet dancers say approach connects younger generation to ballet in new way

From pop-up performances to digital storytelling, the goal is simple, meet people where they are, and invite them in. Dancers say this new approach is connecting, especially with a younger generation discovering ballet in a whole new way.

"I see a lot of younger people that are more on social media attending the shows, because they're seeing these cool projects and have had an idea of what ballet was before, and then are seeing something a little different that kind of invites them in and makes them curious," said Miami City Ballet dancer, Peyton Andersen.

A timeless art, now reimagined for a new audience, without losing its soul.

"I think a lot of the work is really meant to not be a departure from what the ballet has done, but just to reframe the vocabulary in a way that brings people in," said Hurwitz.

Vamos to the Beach runs through May 10th.

While the performances are captivating, the bigger picture is clear, bringing ballet beyond the stage and into the heart of the community in a way that feels fresh, vibrant, and unmistakably Miami.