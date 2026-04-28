South Florida's bright, young talent celebrated at family-friendly music festival

It's a vibrant, family-friendly music festival celebrating some of South Florida's brightest young talent – Little Jam Fest, created by Jam with Jamie.

Ahead of the festival, CBS News Miami met 10-year-old Alexandria Arango – a star in the making.

Arango shared with CBS News Miami one of two original songs she'll be performing on stage at this year's music festival.

"Put a smile on your face, show the light that God made, let is shine across the world," Arango sang.

"Both songs are based off something every child needs which is happiness and confidence," said Arango.

Founder Jamie Kolnick said the Little Jam Fest brings a full day of family-friendly fun, with live music, singing, dancing, and hands-on activities, all thoughtfully curated for children up to 10 years old.

Kolnick says her mother, Cheryl Epstein, was part of the inspiration behind the festival, encouraging her to create something special for families in the community before she passed away.

"She helped me create my first business cards and she helped me get my first gigs," said Kolnick.

This year's Little Jam Fest features new component

Now more than 1,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is now in its third year. This year's Little Jam Fest features a new component.

"The uplifting young voices program is a new initiative that I'm super, super excited about," Kolnick said. "It allows us to bring young musicians to the Little Jam Fest stage, they're going to be doing an intro with the Jam with Jamie band, performing a couple songs of their own."

Arango was selected to perform as part of the program.

"I could see how much passion she has and that she can't imagine doing anything else. Creating music, brining music to the stage and giving back to the community is important to her," said Kolnick.

Creating a space where young talent can shine and young voices can be heard.

"Believe in yourself and you'll see what you can do," sang Arango.

This year's Little Jam Fest will be held on May 16 at the University of Miami campus.

A portion of the proceeds go to local scholarships and other community outreach programs.