Miami Proud: "Fun and free" Opa-Locka swim program aims to save lives

MIAMI - Drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional death for children under five years of age.

One woman who was actually the first Back female lifeguard in her neighborhood is on a mission to save the lives of children who historically have not had access to water safety.

A group of students at Sherbondy Village pool in Opa-Locka are enthusiastically singing along to a ditty about safety tips for the water called "I Know How to Pool Safely" before they get in the water.

The instructor with all eyes on her is Bridget McKinney, a Red Cross-certified instructor and former lifeguard.

"We use music because it connects with children. I use music as part of my program to make them embrace or recall those important safety rules they're safe in and around bodies of water," McKinney explained.

Her inspiration for the swim safety program started with the news of a tragedy thirteen years ago.

"One day on the news there were two drownings same day five minutes apart."

Knowing she had to pull from her past as a lifeguard and swimmer, the educator felt a call to action. McKinney founded a nonprofit called Professionals Sharing with a Purpose and worked to find a public pool to use, and later with a grant from The Children's Trust she has been providing free lessons to as many kids as possible.

"From over 400 kids one summer double the next summer now we're up to about 4000 kids that we have touched in the summer. I do it as a volunteer I give up my vacation time every year to do this," said McKinney.

Her four simple steps make it fun and easy to be safe near any body of water, how to help others in need, how to get in and out of the water safely, and important boating safety- stressing "don't just pack it - wear your jacket' with respect to floatation devices.

We met four-year-old Journey who was showing off her swimming skills.

Watching her, McKinney notes Journey's progress.

"She would not put her face in the water at all in my first session. I told her mom 'bring her back,' and then in that next in session, we did get Journey to put her face partially in the water no nose yet," she laughed.

Jamal Ervin is Journey's dad, he agreed that she excelled in a very short time.

The Ervin's brought their older daughter to learn here and mom Dashweil also took the adult classes Ms. Bridget offers too.

At the end of the lesson Journey had a big surprise for everyone, swimming without her life jacket.

She got a round of applause!

McKinney is well known in the area as she is the principal at Scott Lake Elementary School where she also provides an annual swim program.

