Miami police stress safety during Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI - More than 100,000 people will descend on downtown Miami and Bayfront Park this weekend for the three-day Ultra Music Festival.

People from all over the world come to the Magic City for the event.

Miami police safety is the name of the game. Because the festival has been held before at the park, police feel like it's a turf they know well, and rather than reinventing the wheel, they plan to continue to do what they have done in years past which they believe has worked.

Undercover officers will be inside the venue and swarms of law enforcement officers will be scattered throughout the area. It worked.

Last year, only 18 arrests were made and most were drug-related.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said while drug issues were a majority of problems at the event, people trying to sell party drugs like ecstasy or edibles.

On top of drugs, there was another issue that has popped up in previous years - phone thefts.

"We received somewhere in the neighborhood of one hundred online reports of phones that were either lost or stolen during the three day event. So I just want to remind our attendees that are going to Ultra to be mindful of their phones, I know everybody likes to live stream and be on social platforms, I just want you to enjoy it but make sure you keep your phones in your front pocket," said Morales.

To be proactive, here are some tips from Apple on what to do if your phone is lost or stolen.

Try to track your device on a map

Mark it as lost

Report the missing device to law enforcement

File a theft and loss claim

Remotely erase your device if you can

When asked what his biggest concern was, drugs, weapons, or thefts, Morales said it was something much more terrifying.

"The possibility of either an active shooting or just gang related or some sort of violent crime that spirals out of control and causes some sort of stampede as we have seen in other events. Even though we have contingency plans to handle all of this, that's kind of what keeps me awake at night," he said.

To keep the event as safe as possible, Miami police will be working with members of other law enforcement agencies to patrol the massive crowds that are expected.