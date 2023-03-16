Miami police stress personal watercraft safety as we head into Summer

MIAMI - Summer is right around the corner and the Miami police department is stressing safety on the water.

They said they've seen an uptick in accidents, and even deaths, involving Jet Skis and personal watercraft, especially when it comes to rentals.

Since the beginning of the year two people, one just fourteen years old, died while riding on personal watercraft in Miami.

Miami police Lieutenant Oriel Tameron said if you are renting personal watercraft, or if your child may be going on one, there are a few important things to remember that could mean life or death.

"We are seeing a lot of people being reckless. Somebody being reckless puts everybody's lives in danger not only their own. People think that a boat is similar to a car and it is not. A car you can control it, once it's in motion, you turn the wheel, and the vehicle moves. A Jet Ski, a boat, you have to take things into account. The current, the waves, the wind direction, who is around you," he said.

Tameron you must be at least 14 years old to drive a personal watercraft, and minors must have a guardian's consent. Also, keep no wake zones in mind.

The alcohol limit to get behind the wheel on the water is less than on land, it's .02 percent.

Finally, Tameron said if you're going to rent a personal watercraft, pick a reputable company that follows the law.