Miami police search neighborhood after call about a man putting a gun to child's head

MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call.

According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street.

Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up.

A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.