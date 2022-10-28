Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami police search neighborhood after call about a man putting a gun to child's head

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man with gun led to massive police investigation in Miami neighborhood
Man with gun led to massive police investigation in Miami neighborhood 00:53

MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call.

According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street.

Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up.

A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 8:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.