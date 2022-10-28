Miami police search neighborhood after call about a man putting a gun to child's head
MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call.
According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street.
Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up.
A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.