Miami police search for man accused of sneaking into girl's bedroom

/ CBS Miami

A family woke up in fear after police say a man wearing all black snuck into their daughters bedroom on Thursday in Miami.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. near the 4800 block of NW 10 Avenue.

According to police, the girl woke up to a man inside her room and left before police arrived. 

The intruder allegedly left her room with her wallet and phone. The wallet was dropped and her phone was later found in a trash bin nearby.

Police say that they believe the man entered through an unlocked window. 

No arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story. 

