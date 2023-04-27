Miami police search for driver who fled scene in fatal crash with motorcyclist

Miami police search for driver who fled scene in fatal crash with motorcyclist

MIAMI - Authorities are asking for the public's help for any information they can provide on the fatal hit-and-run of a motorcyclist in Miami.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of N.W. 47th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Police identified the victim as Edgar Edmundo Sarduy Suarez, 50.

Investigators said the offending vehicle appeared to have been traveling northbound, while the motorcyclist was traveling westbound when the collision occurred.

"The driver of the offending vehicle fled on foot, leaving the vehicle on scene. Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the driver of the motorcycle deceased on scene," authorities said.

On Thursday afternoon, the search continues for the driver who fled the scene without rendering aid.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).