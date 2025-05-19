Miami police search for driver in hit-and-run that left food delivery worker critically injured

Authorities are searching for the driver who struck a woman on a scooter while she was making food deliveries early Saturday morning and then fled the scene.

The victim, Veronica Contreras, 28, remains in critical condition.



Single mom injured while working

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 7th Street and 8th Avenue, according to police.

Contreras, a food delivery worker and single mother of three, was struck while riding her motorcycle-style scooter.

"She is seriously injured with many fractures to her body. She is now under observation because of her injuries," said her brother, Edwin López.

Lopez shared photos taken hours after the accident and said his sister was working at the time she was hit.

"At the time of the accident, she was working. She's an Uber Eats driver."



Family facing medical, emotional strain

Contreras came to the United States from Nicaragua five years ago to build a better life for her daughters.

"She came here in search of a better life not only for her, but also for her daughters," said López.

Now, the family is struggling to cope with the emotional toll and rising medical costs.

"It's very difficult for us. It's going to be very hard for us to pay for all the medical expenses. Not only is it affecting her physical health, but also her family because they rely on her," added López. For us, family is first and this has caused us so much pain."



Public asked to help ID driver

City of Miami police are continuing to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward. As of now, officials have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Police.