Person barricaded inside vehicle at Miami gas station surrenders; several streets closed, police say

A person barricaded inside a vehicle surrendered to police Monday morning after a two-hour standoff, Miami Police said. During the incident, several streets were closed.

According to the Miami Police Department, at about 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Northwest 11 Street. When they arrived, they located a person inside an SUV, possibly with a weapon.

Authorities closed 41st and 42nd avenues between 7th and 12th streets as negotiators communicated with the suspect.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: NW 41 Avenue - 42 Avenue between 7 Street - 12 Street is currently shut down due to an active police investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice. KD. pic.twitter.com/qFMdmxrUQD — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 29, 2025

At about 10:30 a.m., Miami Police said the suspect surrendered. At this time his name has not been released.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.