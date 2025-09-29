Watch CBS News
Person barricaded inside vehicle at Miami gas station surrenders; several streets closed, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Miami

A person barricaded inside a vehicle surrendered to police Monday morning after a two-hour standoff, Miami Police said. During the incident, several streets were closed. 

According to the Miami Police Department, at about 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Northwest 11 Street. When they arrived, they located a person inside an SUV, possibly with a weapon.

Authorities closed 41st and 42nd avenues between 7th and 12th streets as negotiators communicated with the suspect.

At about 10:30 a.m., Miami Police said the suspect surrendered. At this time his name has not been released. 

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

