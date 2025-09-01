Watch CBS News
Miami police officer accused of firing gun during domestic violence incident, officials say

A 27-year-old Miami police officer appeared in bond court Monday following an argument with her boyfriend that escalated, according to court proceedings and police.

Officer Sthephany Canizares is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a residential area. Jail records note both offenses as domestic violence cases.

Bond was set at $5,000 for the assault charge and $500 for the firearm discharge, according to case information.

Canizares appeared in bond court, while her boyfriend—who is also a police officer—appeared via Zoom. The two share a 5-month-old child, CBS News Miami has learned.

The City of Miami Police Department confirmed Canizares has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The case remains active.

