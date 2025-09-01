Watch CBS News
Miami police officer accused of firing gun during domestic violence incident, jail records show

A Miami police officer has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a residential area, jail records show.

Both offenses are noted as domestic violence cases.

The City of Miami Police Department confirmed that the officer, Sthephany Canizares, 27, has been relieved of duty with pay pending an active investigation.

Bond was set at $5,000 for the assault charge and $500 for the firearm discharge, according to case information.

