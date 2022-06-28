Miami police offers tips to avoid becoming victim of aggressive driving

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of aggressive driving.

They say that 56 percent of fatal crashes are caused by aggressive driving.

They urge drivers to "stay calm and do not offend other drivers by tailgating or cutting them off."

The law enforcement's tweet says: DON'T OFFEND.

MPD said that doing the following, angers drivers the most, according to surveys:

-- Tailgating

-- Cutting off

-- Blasting horn

-- Obscene gestures

-- Driving distracted

-- Driving slow in left lane.

56% of fatal crashes are caused by aggressive driving. Stay calm and do not offend other drivers by tailgating or cutting them off. #staysafewhiledriving pic.twitter.com/I88SR7ZNo5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 27, 2022