Miami police motorman injured in possible hit-and-run crash, officials say

A Miami police motorman was injured in a crash that may have involved a hit-and-run driver on Thursday night, according to police.

According to the Miami Police Department, the crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Interstate 95 and Interstate 195 in Miami.

The officer, who was not identified, was brought to a local hospital.

The officer's condition is currently unknown, but police told CBS News Miami that they were conscious when they were brought to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was released.