Miami police investigating double fatal daytime shooting

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues in a double shooting that left two men dead Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on NW 12th Avenue near the intersection of 42nd Street.

Both of the men were rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, police said. Investigators were still working on notifying next of kin before releasing the names of the victims.

The initial investigation determined the victims were shot inside a black vehicle that a crew from CBS News Miami observed at the crime scene.

Police say they are still trying to determine if the two men were victims of a random act of violence or intended targets of the shooting.

Investigators were still working late Saturday to determine if there was a lone shooter or multiple people involved in the incident.