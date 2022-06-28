City of Miami's top cop Manuel Morales accused of corruption

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.

He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.

On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.

He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."

Here's his full statement:

"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me.

"The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale.

"I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."