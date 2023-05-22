Watch CBS News
Miami police ask for help in finding 12-year-old Isabella Zea

MIAMI - Police have asked the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Isabella V. Zea was reported missing from the Wynwood neighborhood on Sunday.

She's 4'5", weighs 100 lbs, has light brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white Jordan logo on the front, black sweatpants, black socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.  

