Miami pastor arrested for inappropriately touching teen girl, sheriff's office says

The pastor of a Miami church has been arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching and trying to repeatedly kiss a 15-year-old girl, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim told deputies that the suspect, who is a pastor at her church, "fondled her buttocks, rubbed her thigh, and attempted to kiss her on several occasions."

The victim said that the incident took place at Theophile Church, located at 15201 Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami.

The sheriff's office said that the teen's mother also reported that she read inappropriate text messages that the suspect, who has since been identified as 50-year-old Elco Vallier, allegedly sent to her daughter, which "caused her concern."

The sheriff's office said that Special Victims Unit detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Vallier, who lives in Loxahatchee, which is west of Palm Beach.

With the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Vallier was arrested for the Miami-Dade warrant.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that anyone with information, or any parents who have children that may have come into contact with Vallier, to call investigators at (305) 715-3300.

Investigators said that Vallier was charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation; Lewd or Lascivious Conduct.