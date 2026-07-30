Last man charged in 2020 shooting of Miami officer pleads guilty, gets sentenced to 13 years in prison

The third and final man charged in the 2020 shooting of a Miami police officer pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

The officer, Erica Socarras, was not injured during the incident after a bullet became lodged in her Taser.

Socarras was present in the courtroom to watch as 25-year-old Wilkhari Jones entered his plea and received his sentence. Before accepting the plea, Judge Laura Gonzalez-Marquez asked Jones if he was pleading guilty to all charges of his own free will, to which he responded, "Yes".

Jones pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted premeditated murder with a deadly weapon.

The case stemmed from an April 2020 traffic stop in Miami's Brownsville neighborhood. According to prosecutors, Jones was with two other men, including the gunman, Antranard Womble, when they opened fire on Socarras.

"The one who started this all was this defendant when he said, 'Drop that car,'" a prosecutor told the court.

The courtroom was filled with City of Miami police officers observing the proceedings.

"Mr. Jones, I would say to you the same thing I said to your co-defendant, Mr. Womble. You're a very young man, sir, and I hope you take the time in prison to reflect on the things you have done and come out of it differently," Gonzalez-Marquez said before imposing the sentence.

Miami Police Deputy Chief Al Guerra stated that Socarras is in good spirits as she moves forward in her career.

"For someone to go through that incident and for her to still have that type of demeanor is very uplifting for all of us," Guerra said.

In addition to the 13-year prison sentence, Jones will serve three years of probation upon his release. The other two men charged in the case were each previously sentenced to 15 years in prison.