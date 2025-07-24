Miami moves toward selling historic Olympia Theater to SLAM Charter School Network co-founded by Pitbull

Sale of Miami's Olympia Theater moving forward, but not quite a done deal

Sale of Miami's Olympia Theater moving forward, but not quite a done deal

Sale of Miami's Olympia Theater moving forward, but not quite a done deal

The Miami City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow the city manager to begin negotiating the sale of the historic Olympia Theater to the SLAM network of charter schools, co-founded by musician and entrepreneur Pitbull.

The proposed sale, which would transfer the deed for $10, comes with strong community opinions both for and against the deal.

Supporters cite educational and cultural benefits

"Over the course of the last three weeks we've been having public meetings and it's been great to see today a lot of support from people who came to the first meeting and were initially skeptical," said Millie Sanchez, SLAM! Foundation chief administrative officer.

SLAM's plan would convert the 10-story tower behind the theater into classrooms. The theater itself would remain a performance venue, offering at least 180 days of community programming such as concerts, civic events and a return of the Miami Film Festival.

SLAM representatives emphasized that the venue would not become "just another school auditorium."

"We want a school there. We don't want some hotelier there that's going to pocket money from the theater. We want to make sure that it's a civic philanthropy," said Timothy Barket, attorney for the Gusman family, which originally donated the building to the city in 1975.

The family is currently suing to reclaim the property but supports the SLAM proposal and says the deal would resolve the lawsuit.

Critics warn of preservation, transparency concerns

Despite the commission's unanimous vote to move forward with negotiations, some city commissioners requested stronger terms in the contract, including an updated appraisal and formal partnerships with Miami Dade College.

Those against the sale said they have concerns about the historical preservation of the iconic Miami landmark and said the process hasn't been transparent and has been rushed.

"I think we should give it the time that it deserves to really review the details because the devil is in the details," said Denise Galvez Turros, former City of Miami historic preservation board member.

"We have been slighted before in all these other deals when we give away our public institutions and parks, and so of course there's huge distrust when it comes to our city manager."

"The Olympia Theater belongs to us; it belongs to the residents of the City of Miami," said Jessica Johnson.

Final vote set for September

The city commission will recess for August. A final vote on the proposed sale is expected in September. The estimated cost to restore the theater exceeds $50 million.