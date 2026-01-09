Miami mom arrested after 7-month-old found with multiple broken bones; authorities say she blamed babysitter

A 26-year-old South Florida woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say her 7-month-old baby was found with severe injuries, including multiple fractures in different stages of healing.

Johana Barrera Delgado, who works as a florist, was taken into custody Thursday in Doral by Miami-Dade deputies and charged with aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm, child neglect causing great bodily harm, and tampering with a witness, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the investigation began after Barrera Delgado brought her son to Holtz Children's Hospital on Dec. 11, 2025, reporting left leg pain. Medical staff conducted tests and determined the child had a spiral fracture to his left femur, as well as fractures to both tibias that appeared to be in different stages of healing, her arrest affidavit stated.

Johana Barrera Delgado. Miami-Dade Corrections

Investigators noted the injuries were consistent with a physical injury caused by an external force and occurred while the child was under her care, according to court records.

Babysitter interviewed as part of investigation

Barrera Delgado initially told detectives the child may have been injured while being babysat by a family member, according to her arrest documents. She denied abusing her son and claimed the injuries happened while the baby was with a babysitter, according to the affidavit.

Detectives later interviewed the babysitter, who told investigators she briefly stepped away from the child and did not believe the injuries occurred while the infant was in her care. Police said a controlled phone call was later conducted, during which Barrera Delgado allegedly instructed the babysitter to maintain the same story previously told to police and said "everything would be okay," leading to the witness-tampering charge.

Authorities said Barrera Delgado later admitted to the allegations, according to the affidavit. She was then charged and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jail records show Barrera Delgado is being held with a $5,000 bond on one charge, with additional holds including a no-bond provision on some counts and an immigration hold pending further court proceedings.