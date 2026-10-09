Man injured after reported shooting near Metrorail train and Miami high school, officials say

Authorities are investigating after a report of a possible shooting near a Metrorail train in the city of Miami, just north of a high school, on Friday afternoon.

Miami Police confirmed they are assisting the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office with a shooting investigation spanning several blocks in the Overtown neighborhood along Northwest 7th Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. The location is near Booker T Washington High School.

Miami Fire said the shooting didn't happen inside the train but on the tracks. They confirm that a man in his 50s was grazed on the arm and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

MDSO confirmed that the unknown suspect fled the scene before deputies could arrive, and Miami Police has a perimeter established in the area to search for the person.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that their police is helping both police departments secure Booker T Washington and that no students were on campus at the time of the shooting.

Chopper 4 was on the scene where the train was seen stopped on the tracks with a heavy police presence in the area.

No additional information was released, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as soon as more is released.