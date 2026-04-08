Miami Marlins end Cincinnati Reds' 5-game winning streak, beating them 7-4

Griffin Conine and Connor Norby homered to lead the Miami Marlins past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Edwards and Jakob Marsee each had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who snapped Cincinnati's five-game winning streak.

Miami starter Eury Pérez (1-1) allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits over five innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one as he shook off a difficult outing in his previous start, when he walked six and hit a batter with a pitch in four innings.

Ryan Gusto, Andrew Nardi and Lake Bachar followed Pérez with an inning each. Michael Petersen pitched around two singles in a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

Run-scoring singles from Marsee and Edwards off Reds starter Brady Singer (0-1) in the second put Miami ahead for good at 4-2.

Conine expanded the lead with a two-run drive in the third. He drove a sinker from Singer over the wall in right field for his second homer this season.

Miami native Sal Stewart hit a two-run homer in the fifth to narrow the deficit to 6-4 before Norby connected off Connor Phillips in the seventh. Norby's homer ended a string of 10 2/3 scoreless innings by Cincinnati relievers in the series.

Singer gave up six runs, five earned, and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Reds struck quickly with two unearned runs in the first. Elly De La Cruz scored from second when Miami third baseman Graham Pauley booted Stewart's two-out grounder. Stewart then scored on Eugenio Suárez's RBI double.

The lead was short-lived, as the Marlins tied it in the bottom half on Agustín Ramírez's run-scoring double and Liam Hicks' RBI single.

Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (1-0, 1.64 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday against RHP Max Meyer (0-0, 4.66).

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