Miami Marlins hold Baseball Fantasy Camp for kids with disabilities

MIAMI - It's a day these kids will never forget. From getting their own personalized Miami Marlins jerseys to hitting baseballs out of home plate as loanDepot park became the center of the universe for more than a dozen kids.

"It's a major highlight because I get really pumped to it because once they tell me a certain date, I am already getting excited. I put my mind to it it's just being myself basically" said Andreina Induni a Marlins Camper.

Andreina Induni is just one of more than a dozen children taking part in the Miami Marlins baseball fantasy camp for kids with physical and intellectual challenges.

"I just love the sport I love playing it I just have a really fun time. It's like my way of expressing myself and getting to be the real me anyway" said Andreina.

And real she was showing off her talent on the first hit.

"I really love to hit it. That's the most great thing I would say because I believe I do it really good," said Andreina.

She sure does and with the help and professional tips from several Marlins players including catcher Nick Fortes these young baseball fans got the experience of a lifetime.

"It is so life-changing you have no idea it's like a 180. Basically, it's like you're being taught more experienced and getting to know what it's like and how they would play on a nightly standing every single day it's awesome," said Andreina.

Awesome it was a home run event not only for the kids on the diamond but for the marlins foundation and the players who made it happen.

"Coming out here doing it with these kids it puts life into perspective and it's just a game and we're blessed to be able to play. It's a blessing to be able to come and share this with these kids," said Nick Fortes, catcher for the Miami Marlins.

Throughout the year, the Miami Marlins Foundation works on making a positive impact through several programs to help kids stay active, achieve academic success and build leadership skills.