Miami Marathon packs downtown Miami, highlights stories of resilience and inspiration

Three years ago, John Marquez's life took an unexpected turn. "I was hit by a distracted driver who ran a stop sign, and I suffered a spinal cord injury," Marquez recalled. Yet, this life-altering event hasn't kept him off the racecourse. With determination and grit, Marquez continues to compete in the Miami Marathon, racing alongside runners in his racing wheelchair.

"One leg is used for a racing wheelchair like this, and today I competed," he said, proud of his achievement and eager to prove that obstacles can be overcome.

For Daniel Bardales, the marathon is about more than just crossing the finish line—it's about inspiring the next generation. Over the past eight years, Bardales has progressed from running 5Ks to conquering half marathons, motivated by his two children. "They're 18 and 16 years old. I try to say, 'Hey, look at me—I'm 53 now, and I run a half marathon,'" Bardales said, hoping to encourage his kids to stay active and pursue their goals.

This year's Miami Marathon was the fastest sellout in its history, with a waitlist exceeding ten thousand people. Runners traveled from 49 states and 82 countries, making it a truly international event.

Among the global participants was Bryan Samayine, who journeyed from Guatemala to follow in his uncle's footsteps. Speaking in Spanish, Samayine said, "Truly, it's been a dream for me." CBS News Miami helped bridge the language gap by interpreting his story. "My uncle came here to the race before me and he inspired me, and today I'm here," Bryan shared, his determination shining through.

From overcoming devastating injuries to inspiring their families and representing their countries, the runners of the Miami Marathon prove that the spirit of resilience is alive and well on the streets of downtown Miami.