Miami man won a million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man won a million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Pierre Hanna, 41, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Thomas bought his winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie, located at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.



CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.