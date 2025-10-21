Miami man charged under new Florida GPS tracking law after secretly installing GPS on ex-girlfriend's car, police say

A Miami man is facing serious charges under a new Florida law after allegedly installing a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend's vehicle without her consent, according to authorities.

Felony charges under new statute

On Tuesday, a Miami judge appointed a public defender and found probable cause for a third-degree felony charge against 35-year-old Alfredo Javier Cedeno, court records show.

Cedeno's alleged actions violate Florida Statute 934.425, which went into effect on October 1.

About the new law

The law makes it a felony to place or use a tracking device or application on another person's vehicle without consent.

It was designed to curb stalking and harassment through modern technology. Violators can face up to five years in prison, though exceptions exist for law enforcement and certain business uses.

Investigation and police report

Police reports indicate the investigation began after the victim noticed Cedeno, her ex-boyfriend of two and a half years, appearing at multiple locations she visited.

On July 19, she discovered a GPS device attached to her vehicle and later provided messages in which Cedeno allegedly admitted to installing the tracker.

She told police she never consented.

Cedeno was arrested on August 26 and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

Court orders and legal restrictions

The judge issued a stay-away order requiring Cedeno to remain at least 500 feet from the victim, her home, school and workplace.

Bond was set at $12,500.