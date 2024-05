MIAMI – Miami-Dade police are investigating a viral video that has many outraged.

The video was posted by Only In Dade and shows a man holding a dog by the leash and punching it in the face several times.

It was sent to police or the Crime Stoppers tip line. The department issued a statement Tuesday

saying they are aware of the video and have launched an investigation.

Officials have not identified the owner. And at last check, no arrests have been made.