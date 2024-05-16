Miami man arrested during "vigilante-style" operation to catch child predators

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police say a man is facing charges after he showed up at a house thinking he would have relations with a minor.

According to investigators, MDPD officers were dispatched to a Kendall home where a "vigilante-style" operation was being conducted by individuals to "catch child predators."

Detectives say they made contact with an individual who told them he posed as a 15-year-old and interacted with Moises A. Flores-Coello, 24, via a "chatting application."

After one day of chatting through the application, Flores-Coello asked the "15-year-old boy" for an address where they could meet in person.

Police say that when Flores-Coello met with the male whom he thought was a minor, he began to make attempts to cuddle, kiss, and touch the individual.

It was at this point, that investigators say other individuals involved in the operation revealed themselves and contacted police.

Flores-Coello admitted to police what his intentions were with the individual he believed to be a minor.

The subject was arrested and charged accordingly.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477