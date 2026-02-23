Miami man arrested after social media dating app meeting turns violent, police say

A Miami man is facing a slew of charges after police say he assaulted and falsely imprisoned a woman who traveled from Orlando to meet him through a Facebook dating app.

According to Miami police, 34-year-old Saady Mijail Castellanos Triminio met the victim online about two weeks earlier.

Seeking companionship, the woman agreed to visit Miami after Castellanos Triminio offered to buy her a Brightline train ticket so they could celebrate his birthday. She brought her 3-year-old daughter with her.

They arrived by train at 5:30 pm on Friday.

When they arrived in Miami, instead of going out to dinner as she expected, Castellanos Triminio bought a pizza and took the woman and her daughter back to his apartment on Northeast Bayshore Court. The woman told police she felt uneasy due to the apartment's condition and became uncomfortable when Castellanos Triminio tried to kiss her. When she attempted to leave, he became angry, blocked her exit, and bear-hugged her to prevent her from leaving.

The report said she began texting a friend for help, but Castellanos Triminio took her phone and covered her mouth to stop her from screaming. She eventually managed to escape to another room with her daughter and locked the door, then contacted her friend, who called police.

Officers responding to the scene heard the victim calling for help. Castellanos Triminio was taken into custody as soon as he opened the door. Police noted that the woman's daughter witnessed the entire incident and had bruises on both arms.

Castellanos Triminio faces charges of strong-arm robbery, child neglect, false imprisonment, and battery by strangulation.

A judge set his bond at $17,500, placed him on an immigration hold, and issued a stay-away order to protect the victim.