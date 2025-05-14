Miami man accused of sexually assaulting two girls in 2003 found in Georgia, police say

A Miami man accused of sexually abusing two young girls more than two decades ago was arrested in Georgia, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

In March 2003, an investigation was initiated after two girls, ages 4 and 6, said that Reginaldo Venegas, 65, had sexually assaulted them, according to his arrest warrant.

The 6-year-old told investigators that on one occasion, Venegas tied her hands and feet with a rope, kissed her on the mouth and then sexually assaulted her, according to the warrant. The girl said it was very painful, according to investigators. She also said she saw Venegas do the same thing to her sister, according to the warrant.

The sheriff's office said at the time that when they went to arrest Venegas, they were unable to find him. They later learned that he had been deported to Mexico on July 29, 2002.

Since his whereabouts in Mexico were unknown, the investigation remained open.

In March of 2025, the sheriff's office said a new lead led them to discover that Venegas had returned to the U.S. at some point and was living in Georgia. They said Venegas' wife's vehicle was also located in Georgia.

On March 5, sheriff's investigators then went to Sale City, George and found the vehicle parked in front of a residence. Shortly after, Venegas was taken into custody. He was extradited to Miami on May 13.

Venegas is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a child and two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition.