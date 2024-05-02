Miami man accused of being in possession of 15 child porn videos

MIAMI - Miami police have arrested a man accused of being in possession of 15 child porn videos.

Authorities identified the man as 39-year-old Junior Del Villar Hernandez.

They say the investigation began back in September of 2022.

Detectives say that after executing a search warrant they uncovered extremely disturbing videos that showed sexual acts on minors as young as two-years-old.

Through investigative means, they were able to identify Hernandez as the person who downloaded the 15 videos. Police also say he had been messaging underage females through social media.

Police are asking residents, "If you believe you were a victim targeted by Hernandez, we urge you to come forward."

Hernandez has been charged with 15 counts of Sexual Performance By A Child/Possession.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).