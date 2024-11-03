Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Miami Make-A-Wish Foundation raises more than $5M at annual fundraiser

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Big-name performers light up 29th Intercontinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball
Big-name performers light up 29th Intercontinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball 00:33

MIAMI – Make-A-Wish Foundation has a record-breaking fundraising gala Saturday night in Miami.

The foundation raised more than $5 million for the charity, with six Miami families each pledged $1 million. 

Gwen Stefani performed for an audience of about 900 at the 29th Annual Intercontinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball. Disco icon Martha Wash performed "Everybody Dance Now" and "It's Raining Men," at the after-party.    

Gwen expressed her admiration for the work Make-A-Wish has done, calling it "a respected, recognized name worldwide" that has brought hope to countless lives. In fact, Stefani revealed that as a young girl, one of her band members was a recipient. The musician's wish was to visit Disneyland. 

The event was attended by gala chairman Shareef Malnik and his wife, "Burn Notice" actress Gabrielle Anwar.

Notable guests included fashion designer Naeem Khan, who donated a private fitting experience for the live auction; and The Real Housewives of Miami cast members Lisa Hochstein, her partner Jody Glidden, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Kiki Barth, Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen.

The donations will help Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grant requests across the state and provide support to chapters nationwide.  

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children, like a Cutler Bay teen fighting cancer, a 6-year-old boy who wanted to be a zoo keeper, a 4-year-old who dreamed about working in construction and the 16-year old lymphoma who wanted to be a "Bad Boy."

Make-A-Wish was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix. The organization operates 59 chapters throughout the United States.  

Nicole MartinLisa HochsteinGuerdy AbrairaKiki Barth_1103
Real Housewives of Miami cast members Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth at the Miami Make-A-Wish Foundation's fundraising gala Saturday night. Miami Make-A-Wish Foundation
Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.