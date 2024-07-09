Make-A-Wish replaces stolen bike of Miami cancer survivor

MIAMI – A Cutler Bay teenager fighting cancer suffered another blow when his dirt bike was stolen.

He is now cancer free and thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, he will now also be able to ride again.

"My heart dropped," said 16-year-old Anthony Kennedy, smiling from ear to ear.

"It's something I've been waiting for, for a long time. Couldn't sleep. I probably slept for like three hours thinking about this bike," said Kennedy.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted the teens wish on Tuesday, gifting him a new dirt bike and all the gear that goes with it.

"He's an outgoing 16-year-old boy, and he loves dirt biking, and loves the outdoors," says Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Chief Operating Officer Richard Kelly.

Anthony has had a tough go of it. Last year he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive soft tissue cancer.

"I was going through very hard times," he said.

Those hard times were made even worse when his beloved dirt bike was stolen.

His family didn't have the money to replace it.

Today, cancer free and with a new bike, Anthony's life seems to be heading in a new direction.

"Since I beat cancer I feel like I'm good now. I don't have to worry about anything anymore," he said.

His new bike brings Anthony new hope he's leaving his troubles far in the distance.

"I never thought it was going to come true but it came true," said Anthony.

"We're making his day today and it's something that he will remember forever," said Kelly.

For the staff at Make-A-Wish, Anthony's pure joy is something they, too, will never forget.

"It never gets old. It's magical. It's why we do it," said Kelly.

"It's why everybody, who puts their heart and soul into this, does it," he added.

"They do it because of these kids. They do it because these kids deserve it. It's not something that's just nice for them. It's a necessary part of their physical and emotional wellbeing," said Kelly.