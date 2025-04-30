Sedano's security guard slashed with machete by suspected shoplifter, Miami Police say

A suspected shoplifter is in custody after they allegedly attacked a security guard at a Miami grocery store and slashed them with a machete on Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 10:40 a.m., a security guard working at the Sedano's at 1263 W. Flagler St. confronted an individual suspected of shoplifting. At this point, a physical altercation ensued and the person reportedly slashed the guard with a machete, City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami.

When the store manager tried to help, the suspect struck him and knocked him unconscious.

Miami Police told CBS News Miami that the suspect then tried to run away but was quickly apprehended by two bystanders who saw the attack and intervened.

Miami FRS arrived and treated the injured employees at the store before taking the security guard to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miami Police did not explain the severity of the guard's injuries.

The suspect is in police custody pending charges as the investigation continues, Miami Police said.