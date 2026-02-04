27 people sick after outbreak on Regent Seven Seas cruise ship that departed from Miami, CDC says

An outbreak on a luxury cruise ship departing from Miami has gotten 27 people sick with a gastrointestinal (GI) illness, the Centers for Disease Control said. Out of those 27, six were crew members.

The Regent Seven Seas cruise ship was sailing from Miami to Honolulu from Jan. 11 to Feb. 1 when the outbreak occurred, according to the CDC.

In response, the CDC said that the cruise line isolated those who were sick and increased sanitation on board.

The illnesses were first reported on Jan. 29 but it is unknown what exactly caused the GI illness. It is also unknown what the status is on the health of those sick passengers.

This case is the first cruise ship outbreak the CDC has reported in 2026.