Zoo Miami's last lion, Kwame, dies weeks after his brother. Will there be a new pride?

Zoo Miami announced Friday the death of Kwame, its last remaining lion, after health issues left him with no options for recovery.

Kwame, who would have turned 18 years old on Saturday, was euthanized following a long battle with chronic arthritis and worsening mobility problems, the zoo said in a press release.

Ron Magill, Zoo Miami's communications director, said Kwame's condition deteriorated this week, leaving him extremely weak in his hindquarters. After exams showed no treatments could improve his quality of life, the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize him.

Kwame. Zoo Miami

"With all treatment options exhausted and no other path available for a cure or relief, the very difficult decision was made by the Animal Health and Animal Science teams to euthanize him today," Magill said.

Kwame's life and legacy at Zoo Miami

The lion had lived at Zoo Miami since 2008, arriving with his brother Jabari from the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin.

The pair fathered several cubs and became favorites among visitors. Jabari died in July. Kwame's age exceeded the typical 12-year lifespan of male lions in the wild, Magill said.

What's next for lions at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami said it is working with the Lion Species Survival Plan under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to bring new lions to the zoo.

"Those lions will form the foundation of a new pride that will follow the legacy of Kwame, Jabari, and the lions before them," Magill said.

Lions are considered threatened in the wild, surviving on less than 10% of their historic range.